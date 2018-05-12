Robert Kubica says driving Williams’ 2018 car is "not fun".

For the first time since the end of the 2010 season, the Pole appeared in an official practice session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish grand prix.

"I was surprised that I was not more emotional. It felt normal," he said afterwards.

"But I can’t say it was fun. The car balance is very bad. It’s very difficult to drive."

Indeed, the two Williams cars were dead last in the P1 standings, with Kubica clearly faster than Lance Stroll.

Asked if the gap to Stroll means anything, Kubica said: "Nothing at all. It sounds strange, but I don’t need to compare laptimes. I know what I can do."

As for how long Williams might be in crisis, the 33-year-old does not have good news for the team’s fans.

"We are not talking about (a solution being found) next week or the next grand prix or another month. We have to be patient. There are no miracles," Kubica said.

"We knew Barcelona would be difficult. Things change fast in formula one for better or worse, but it can hardly be worse.

"We were slow, but most of the time it was almost impossible to keep the car on the track," added Kubica. "That has to change."