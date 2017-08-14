Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Drivers unhappy with extra Halo weight

"We should not have to be as slim as cyclists"


14 August 2017 - 11h29, by GMM 

While most focus on the aesthetics, it is another feature of the controversial ’Halo’ system that might actually have a more significant impact on F1.

The fact the carbon-titanium cockpit protection system will be mandatory on all cars next year has sparked a furious debate.

But while some rail against the questionable aesthetics of the ’flip flop’-like addition over the traditional open cockpit, another major consideration is the 10-plus kilograms that ’Halo’ weighs.

Indeed, the Swiss newspaper Blick reports that with the cars already weighing a hefty 728kg this year, the mandatory minimum weight will only increase by 5kg next year to accommodate Halo.

"Does that mean the drivers will have to lose the other 5 kilograms?" the report wondered.

Lewis Hamilton admits: "You cannot ignore Halo if it improves safety by 17 per cent. It just doesn’t look good and the extra weight isn’t good either."

Carlos Sainz added: "We should not have to be as slim as cyclists just because of the cars."

F1 legend Niki Lauda even thinks Halo "destroys the DNA" of formula one, but Valtteri Bottas does not quite agree with his Mercedes boss.

"I don’t think Halo will hurt formula one," said the Finn.

"It is a safety improvement like so many others in the history of the sport, which is good for us drivers," he told Auto Bild.

"The only drawback is the extra weight, because the heavier the cars are, the less exciting they are."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1