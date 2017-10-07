Logo
F1 - Drivers to wear glove sensor in 2018

"For a little information, you can deduce quite a lot from it"


7 October 2017 - 15h44, by GMM 

F1 drivers will wear a biometric sensor in their gloves from 2018.

Austria’s Osterreich newspaper said the FIA wants to be able to monitor life saving data thanks to a three millimetre sensor sewn into a glove.

Initially, the sensor will monitor the driver’s heart rate and oxygen in the blood, which will allow the governing body to know how the driver is in the case of a serious crash.

"For a little information, you can deduce quite a lot from it," said medical car driver Alan van der Merwe.

"You can change what you are doing in a rescue scenario based on that one metric."



