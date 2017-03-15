Logo
F1 - Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017 - Marko

"It does not compensate for the increase in engine power"


15 March 2017 - 15h00, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is worried fuel economy could affect the ’show’ in 2017.

Red Bull’s top official told the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV he is happy with the much faster cars in 2017, including a tougher physical challenge for the drivers who can push on more robust Pirelli tyres.

But he is worried the drivers may still be nursing their fuel loads during races.

"At least in the first race everyone will be talking about the issue of fuel economy," Marko predicted.

"The fuel limit for the race has increased by 5kg, but it does not compensate for the increase in engine power, the width of the tyres and the increased efficiency of the aerodynamics," he added.



