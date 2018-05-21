Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Drivers to be asked about Miami layout - Todt

"Talks are currently underway with the rights holder"


21 May 2018 - 09h30, by GMM 

Drivers will be consulted about the layout of a second US grand prix in Miami.

That is the claim of FIA president Jean Todt.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton said he was excited about the prospect of a Miami street race next year until he saw the proposed layout.

But Todt says that sort of criticism is jumping the gun.

"We’re talking about a race that doesn’t exist yet," he told Speed Week.

"Talks are currently underway with the rights holder, and after that we will look at the safety aspect. The drivers will then have the opportunity to contribute their ideas," Todt added.

Gunther Steiner, boss of the only American team Haas, said he would welcome Miami to the calendar even though there are already 21 races.

"22 races are also possible, even though it’s difficult," he said.

"I don’t know what Liberty is planning. Maybe we’ll drop a race and be back at 21.

"But I think if we’re adding races like Miami or Copenhagen, that’s certainly good for a global sport like formula one," Steiner added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1