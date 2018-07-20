Logo
F1 - Drivers reject proposed points system change

"Points for the top 10 seems like the best solution"


20 July 2018 - 13h57, by GMM 

More F1 drivers have come out in opposition to Liberty Media’s plans to shake up the points system.

It is believed a proposal to extend the points-paying positions from the top 10 to the highest fifteen finishers per race is being considered.

Fernando Alonso is opposed.

"I remember when Jules (Bianchi) finished ninth in Monaco and it was a small miracle and a great moment for F1.

"If everyone scores points, we will lose a little something magic," the Spaniard said.

According to RMC Sport, Force India driver Esteban Ocon agrees.

"The points system is very interesting at the moment," said the Frenchman.

"It’s hard to get into the top ten, and when you do, you’re really rewarded."

Romain Grosjean agrees: "Points for the top 10 seems like the best solution."

And Sauber driver Charles Leclerc is also a fan of the current system.

"At first, I told myself that this change would be great, especially for teams like us who are further back," he said. "If we are 14th and not 15th, it would make a real difference.

"But the more I think about it, the more I agree with Fernando. In the top ten, we will be happier when we have a point compared to if everyone gets them."


