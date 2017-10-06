Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Drivers admit 2017 Mercedes difficult to drive

"It’s stubborn, but it’s cool because I’m stubborn"


6 October 2017 - 03h50, by GMM 

Mercedes’ two drivers have admitted their 2017 car is difficult to drive.

Having the more obvious struggle recently is Valtteri Bottas, whose pace relative to championship leader Lewis Hamilton has been starkly off.

"I think Lewis has been able to extract a little more with the compromises we’ve been needing to do in some circuits to get it into the right window," said the Finn at Suzuka.

So with Ferrari and perhaps even Red Bull sometimes speeding ahead in terms of pure pace recently, team boss Toto Wolff has called Mercedes’ 2017 car a "diva".

"I didn’t say that. Toto did," Hamilton told reporters in Japan.

"It’s stubborn, but it’s cool because I’m stubborn."

The Briton said he expected Malaysia to suit the Mercedes last weekend, and the team now has higher confidence that Suzuka will be a good circuit for the car.

"This deep into the season, I still have no idea where it’s going to be good, where it’s going to be great, where it’s going to be a real struggle," admitted Hamilton.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1