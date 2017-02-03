Logo
WTCC - Dream comes true for Lopez who will race in Le Mans

He’ll be a Toyota driver this year in WEC


3 February 2017 - 13h31, by Olivier Ferret 

After completing his first WTCC stint with 29 wins, 21 poles and 29 fastest laps from 71 starts, López chose the FIA Formula E Championship for his next motorsport challenge. However, it was announced this morning that he will also chase success in selected FIA World Endurance Championship events – including the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours – driving a factory Toyota TS050 Hybrid.

During WTCC DHL Race of Qatar last November, López told journalists at the pre-event press conference: “it’s one of my dreams to do Le Mans one day and if I can do it in LMP1 would be fantastic”.

Now his agreement with Toyota Gazoo Racing has been confirmed, López said: “I can’t wait to get to the first race. Driving an LMP1 car is very different compared to WTCC cars but I am enjoying this challenge. The power and grip of the TS050 Hybrid is incredible and Toyota’s hybrid technology is impressive. I am looking forward to my first experience of WEC and particularly Le Mans which is a very special race.”

Of his new signing, Toyota Gazoo Racing Team President Toshio Sato, said: “I would like to welcome José María to our team; I am confident he will fit in well as he is quick, intelligent and a strong team player.”



