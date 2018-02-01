Logo
F1 - Doornbos plays down Dutch GP chances

Already a lot of European races


1 February 2018 - 16h59, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has played down hopes of a Dutch grand prix revival.

In recent days and weeks, off the back of Max Verstappen’s meteoric popularity, Zandvoort and Assen have indicated their desire to bid for a grand prix of The Netherlands.

But Dutchman Doornbos insisted: "The chances are still small.

"Zandvoort (pictured in 1979) has estimated the costs and Charlie Whiting has inspected the track in Assen, so that is positive news," he told Ziggo Sport Totaal. "But you cannot forget about the competition.

"There are already so many European races and this year there are even three in a row — in France, Austria and the UK," the former Red Bull and Minardi driver said of the controversial F1 ’triple header’.

"There are also several other countries that want grands prix," said Doornbos. "However, the F1 leadership are very enthusiastic about Verstappen, so it is possible."



