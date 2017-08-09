Logo
F1 - Domenicali enjoying F1’s ’open’ 2017 season

"I see a much more interesting season than the last"


9 August 2017 - 13h25, by GMM 

Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali has admitted he is crossing his fingers the Maranello marque can end its decade-long title drought this year.

The Italian was Ferrari team principal for six years until 2014, and now heads Lamborghini.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has linked Lamborghini with a future move into F1, and Domenicali agrees that the Italian brand is at least not ready for the ultra-modern technology of Formula E.

"Our priority is the technologies we already have," he told Italy’s Autosprint.

"I do not see this step in the short term for any super sport brand but above all us. Formula E is interesting to many manufacturers but I think it’s also complimentary to traditional motor sport," Domenicali added.

As for F1, Domenicali said he is happy to see his old team Ferrari doing so well in 2017.

"I see a much more interesting season than the last, with a totally open championship that can be decided in the last race," he said.

"And as an Italian, I really hope we get to the end with a result that repays the great passion surrounding Ferrari in our country."

Domenicali was also asked about the controversial Halo innovation for 2018, and said: "The federation is right to put safety first.

"I recall many innovations that had a negative public reaction, but I don’t think anyone can question the usefulness, while the aesthetic issue will soon be forgotten," said the Italian, who doubles as the head of the FIA’s single seater commission.



