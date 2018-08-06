Niki Lauda looks to be on the road to recovery.

The F1 world was in shock last week when it emerged that the Mercedes team chairman had a lung transplant and was in a coma.

But his doctor, Dr Walter Klepetko, told Bild newspaper that the 69-year-old F1 legend is now awake, in a stable condition, and with his respirator switched off.

He said the new lung is working well.

"We are very, very satisfied with this development," Klepetko said.

"It’s hard to imagine a stronger fighter than Niki," he added.