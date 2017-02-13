Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Dallara hits out at F1’s radical new rules

"Technically it will make it almost impossible to overtake"


13 February 2017 - 12h35, by GMM 

F1 car designer Gian Paolo Dallara has hit at out the sport’s 2017 rules revolution.

The 80-year-old, whose company is involved in collaboration with the Ferrari-linked American team Haas, doubts the much faster cars this year will actually make the F1 ’show’ better.

"As an engineer I do not know why they decided to focus on higher downforce," Dallara told the well-known Italian blogger Leo Turrini.

"Technically it will make it almost impossible to overtake, because no one will be able to follow the one in front of him. We complain about the lack of ’show’ in F1 and then go in the opposite direction," he added.

Like many, Dallara suggests the ’Americanisation’ of formula one in the new Liberty Media era could change the sport.

"As you know, we (Dallara) are very present in America, where there is an obsession to level the competition in every way.

"But F1 follows a different philosophy — they even invented the virtual safety car to maintain the gaps between the cars. It’s almost a cultural clash," Dallara said.

"Do not ask me what is better, I would be partisan," he added.

Turrini also asked Dallara about Ferrari’s chances for 2017, but he answered: "You know much more than me and I know that you are extraordinarily cautious.

"Let’s say it like this: when you start playing with a pack of completely new cars, who was losing has a better chance," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1