Robert Dahlgren has decided to leave Volvo and touring cars by taking a position in a dealership in the north of Sweden. The driver was thought to be hired for the 2017 WTCC season by Polestar but has stepped down and will leave racing on hold next season, and probably beyond.

“It has happened really fast,” said Dahlgren. “I received a call and was invited to a meeting. I got such an exciting offer on a position that I said yes right then and there. The gut feeling is that this is so right.

“Some might think that this is a big surprise. I have thought about this for a while and when the chance appeared, it felt right to take it.”