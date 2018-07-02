Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Critics shouldn’t question Verstappen style - father

"Max knows what he is doing"


2 July 2018 - 13h52, by GMM 

Max Verstappen’s critics should "never again" question the aggressive racing style of the young Dutchman.

That is the view of his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen.

He was speaking to the Dutch publication Formule 1 after Max, 20, ended a run of crashes with victory in Austria.

"People should never again put a question mark against Max’s so-called aggressive driving style," Jos said.

"Max knows what he is doing. He has to fine-tune some small things and he understands that himself, but by gaining experience he gets better and better," Verstappen snr added.

Speaking to Germany’s Auto Bild, Red Bull consultant Dr Helmut Marko agrees.

"Max punished all of the critics who complained so loudly about his driving style," he said. "And all at the age of 20."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC