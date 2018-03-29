Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Corsica test crash for Neuville and Gilsoul

They are unarmed after crashing in a river


29 March 2018 - 11h25, by Emmanuel Touzot 

The Belgians were preparing for next week’s Corsica linea - Tour de Corse (5 - 8 April) when their Hyundai i20 plunged off the road at a bridge near Linguizzetta, about 50km south of the rally base of Bastia on the east coast of the Mediterranean island.

It is believed the accident happened at the exit of a left corner. The car came to rest several metres below the concrete bridge in a shallow section of the river, with significant damage to the front and rear.

A Hyundai spokesman confirmed that both driver and co-driver were unhurt although the late afternoon accident ended Neuville’s one-day test for the fourth round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Team-mates Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo tested earlier in the week so Neuville’s shunt caused no further disruption to the Korean manufacturer’s preparations.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC