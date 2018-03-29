The Belgians were preparing for next week’s Corsica linea - Tour de Corse (5 - 8 April) when their Hyundai i20 plunged off the road at a bridge near Linguizzetta, about 50km south of the rally base of Bastia on the east coast of the Mediterranean island.

It is believed the accident happened at the exit of a left corner. The car came to rest several metres below the concrete bridge in a shallow section of the river, with significant damage to the front and rear.

A Hyundai spokesman confirmed that both driver and co-driver were unhurt although the late afternoon accident ended Neuville’s one-day test for the fourth round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Team-mates Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo tested earlier in the week so Neuville’s shunt caused no further disruption to the Korean manufacturer’s preparations.