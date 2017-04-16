Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Correlation’ to blame for Red Bull problems

"We are too fast on the straights"


16 April 2017 - 15h48, by GMM 

Mismatching data has been identified as the cause of Red Bull’s problems early in 2017.

Despite Adrian Newey’s reputation with changing regulations, the energy drink owned team is at least a second per lap off Mercedes and Ferrari’s pace.

However, the gap looks smaller in Bahrain.

"We have understood our chassis problems," team official Dr Helmut Marko is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "But we need to wait until Barcelona for the solution."

And team boss Christian Horner says the cause of the issues has also been found.

"For the first time in a long time, the correlation between CFD, the wind tunnel and the race track does not match. We get three different sets of data," he said.

The resulting car surprised much of the paddock for its lack of aerodynamic appendages and visual complexity.

"We are too fast on the straights," Marko admits, referring to low drag but also low downforce.

The Austrian has said the Spanish GP-spec Red Bull will be a "new car".

Horner agrees: "The step will be significant."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1