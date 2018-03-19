Logo
F1 - Copenhagen official plays down F1 hopes

"This is of course completely unacceptable."


19 March 2018 - 18h03, by GMM 

A top Copenhagen official has played down hopes the Danish capital could soon join the F1 calendar.

Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the deputy mayor for Copenhagen’s technical and environment department, told Politiken newspaper that an F1 race in the city is "completely unrealistic".

"The organisation of an event like formula one is so extensive and requires so many resources that it is completely unrealistic for Copenhagen by 2020," she said.

Hedeager Olsen said another major obstacle is the city disruption the event would cause.

"My administration estimates that formula one could affect central parts of the city for up to nine weeks," she said. "This is of course completely unacceptable."



