A former Ferrari spokesman has confirmed his return to formula one.

Earlier, we reported that Luca Colajanni, a prominent member of the famous Italian team in the Todt-Schumacher era, had been signed up to lead Liberty Media’s F1 communications team.

Colajanni confirmed that his four-year F1 absence is now ending.

"I was invited and I started work on Wednesday," the Italian told Finland’s Turun Sanomat newspaper.