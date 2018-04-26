China could have been a turning point for Max Verstappen, according to former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug.

Undoubtedly a young sensation, the Dutchman came under intense scrutiny after the race in Shanghai a fortnight ago following his clash with Sebastian Vettel.

F1 legend Niki Lauda even questioned Verstappen’s "intelligence".

Former Mercedes chief Haug told Sport Bild: "I would not be surprised if that was not a key experience that will now help him to act with calculated aggression rather than crashing into rivals and wearing his tyres out."