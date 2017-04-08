Logo
F1 - China GP almost rescheduled - steward

"That the race would be moved to Saturday was close"


8 April 2017 - 10h29, by GMM 

F1 steward Mika Salo has revealed the decision was almost taken to reschedule the Chinese grand prix.

After weather issues badly affected Friday practice, and with more low cloud forecast for Sunday, one proposal was to stage both qualifying and the race on Saturday.

"That the race would be moved to Saturday was close," former F1 driver and this weekend’s driver steward Salo told the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat.

"When we looked again and the weather for Sunday looked better, it was decided no changes would be made," the Finn added.

The FIA has reportedly made medical arrangements so that even if the rescue helicopter again cannot fly on Sunday, the Chinese grand prix can still take place.



