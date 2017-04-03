After the usual season opener in Melbourne, the Sauber F1 Team travels to the next stop in this year’s Formula One calendar: Shanghai. The Chinese Grand Prix marks the second round of the 2017 Formula One Championship and takes place from the 7th to 9th of April on the Shanghai International Circuit. Pascal Wehrlein will again be replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi to ensure that the German will be back in the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari, in best physical shape, at the earliest possible opportunity – either the Bahrain Grand Prix or the Russian Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson

“The Chinese Grand Prix brings us to the second round of 2017 Formula Championship. The Shanghai International Circuit has a very long straight, where a good top speed is crucial, and an interesting mix of low, medium and high speed corners. There are also several technical sections where unique corners lead straight into further corners, where a good car balance and precise driving is required. Thinking about Bahrain, I am eager for the first night race of the season. The track, as well as the surroundings, have a special vibe under the floodlights. It is a spectacular race weekend that I enjoy a lot. Overall the circuit is technical and driving-wise not an easy one, but I always looking forward to racing there.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“For me the most important is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100% performance from my side as soon as possible. I will then be well-prepared for my first complete Grand Prix weekend for the Sauber F1 Team. Hopefully this can be in Bahrain but, if not, then we will take the time it needs until Russia to make sure I am completely ready.”