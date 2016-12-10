Tom Chilton won’t settle for anything less than FIA World Touring Car Championship title glory in 2017 – and believes the combination of Sébastien Loeb Racing and the Citroën C-Elysée WTCC is just what he needs to become the third Briton to take the coveted crown.

Chilton would follow in the wheel tracks of Andy Priaulx and Rob Huff if his title dream became a reality during what is expected to be one of the most open seasons in WTCC history.

Speaking following the WTCC DHL Race of Qatar season finale, Chilton said: “The signs are good for a positive 2017 and I still desperately want to be world champion, I know we can do it. The Citroën is the best car and the Sébastien Loeb Racing team is very professional. The guys are like a big family and, if I can, I want to stay with them. My aim is not to finish second, it’s to win, and they have the capacity to do it.”

As well as finishing runner-up to team-mate Mehdi Bennani in the WTCC Trophy standings, Chilton won the Opening Race at WTCC Race of Argentina outright and finished eighth in the overall final ranking.