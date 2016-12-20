Logo
F1 - Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds to leave Williams

"Pat has been a tremendous asset to this team"


20 December 2016 - 16h40, by Olivier Ferret 

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC today announces that Pat Symonds will be stepping down from the role of Chief Technical Officer of WILLIAMS MARTINI RACING at the end of 2016.

Pat joined Williams towards the end of the 2013 Formula One season on a three-year contract, and in that time has helped oversee a strong turn around in the team’s performances on the race track, with 14 podiums secured over the past three seasons. Pat will be departing on 31st December 2016.

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, said; “Pat has been a tremendous asset to this team over the past three years. Pat’s appointment was the start of a major restructuring exercise, and he has been pivotal in reshaping Williams into what is a much stronger racing team today. I would like to thank him for all of his hard work and commitment during that time. We now look to the future and will be announcing details regarding the team’s technical leadership in due course.”



