F1 - Charles Leclerc to set for FP1 sessions

Starting in Malaysia


21 September 2017 - 17h25, by Olivier Ferret 

The Sauber F1 Team is pleased to confirm that Charles Leclerc will be in the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari during four free practice sessions ahead of the upcoming 2017 Formula One Grand Prix.

Leclerc, the current leader in this year’s F2 series, will be participating in FP1 sessions during the race weekends in Malaysia, US, Mexico and Brazil.

At the Malaysian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc will be driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari for the first time in FP1 on Friday at the Sepang International Circuit.

Regular driver Marcus Ericsson will take over the car from FP2 onwards.



