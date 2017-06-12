Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Championship ’long enough’ for Hamilton win - Lauda

"Sebastian was unfortunate but..."


12 June 2017 - 11h40, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton is back in the fight for the world championship.

That is the news from Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, after last week saying the Briton needed a retirement from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in order to have a real chance.

"No, that was exaggerated," the F1 legend told Osterreich newspaper.

"The championship is still long enough. Hopefully the Hamilton-Vettel duel will remain tense all the way to the end."

Lauda was speaking in Montreal, where a troubled race for Ferrari’s Vettel allowed Hamilton to close the points deficit from 25 to just 12 points.

"Sebastian was unfortunate," said the Austrian, "but Lewis dominated from the start and our car was the best."

It was a clear turnaround for Mercedes, after the Monaco slump.

"The guys back at the factory have worked so hard to fix what we had in the last race, to bring it here and give it to the Ferraris," said Hamilton.

The British driver said Canada was a "blow" to Ferrari, but German Vettel said he is not worried.

"For Baku I am comforted," he said, "because we could have had a better result here."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1