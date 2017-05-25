Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio is showing signs of improvement after a recent cycling crash.

Three weeks ago, we reported that the 78-year-old fell whilst cycling in Italy and was in hospital with serious head and other injuries.

Fiorio briefly led Ferrari at the end of the 80s and beginning of the 90s, and was also involved with the Ligier and Minardi teams.

La Gazzetta dello Sport now reports that Fiorio is "recovering from brain trauma" and lung injuries, and is making "slow but steady improvement" after being in a five day coma.