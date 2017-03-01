Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WTCC news

WTCC - Catsburg : This car will be super-strong this year

The Dutch is more than happy


1 March 2017 - 11h32, by Olivier Ferret 

New Polestar Cyan Racing signing Nicky Catsburg has “high expectations” ahead of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship season getting underway in Morocco in early April.

Catsburg was announced as part of the three-strong factory Volvo squad at a presentation in Gothenburg yesterday.

The move follows some impressive testing form from the Dutchman, who transfers to Polestar after winning for LADA in last season’s WTCC.

“When I tested the car I was really impressed” said Catsburg. “This car will be super-strong this year and I have high expectations. I have won one race so far and I hope I can add some more to that.”

Catsburg will partner Swede Thed Björk and Argentine Néstor Girolami at Polestar Cyan Racing for what will be his second full WTCC season following his debut midway through 2015.

“I followed Polestar Cyan Racing’s progress closely from a competing team in 2016 and I am very glad to join them now” said Catsburg. “Their results from last year were impressive and I hope that I, together with Thed and Néstor, can put on a strong performance in order to deliver on our tough goals for the 2017 season.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WTCC
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Losail (Qatar)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Shanghai (China)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Motegi (Japan)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Vila Real (Portugal)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Moscow Raceway (Russia)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Nordschleife (Germany)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Marrakech (Morocco)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Hungaroring (Hungary)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Slovakia Ring (Slovakia)
WTCC

WTCC
Video - WTCC 2013 Monza teaser
Video - Portimao Race 2 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 2 highlights
Video - Portimao Race 1 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 1 highlights
Video - Portimao Warm-up highlights
Video - Portimao Qualifying highlights
Video - One lap on board with Alain Menu at Portimao
Video - Interview with Muller after Portimao FP2
Video - Portimao FP2 highlights
WTCC

F1


Miniboutik





WTCC
WTCC