New Polestar Cyan Racing signing Nicky Catsburg has “high expectations” ahead of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship season getting underway in Morocco in early April.

Catsburg was announced as part of the three-strong factory Volvo squad at a presentation in Gothenburg yesterday.

The move follows some impressive testing form from the Dutchman, who transfers to Polestar after winning for LADA in last season’s WTCC.

“When I tested the car I was really impressed” said Catsburg. “This car will be super-strong this year and I have high expectations. I have won one race so far and I hope I can add some more to that.”

Catsburg will partner Swede Thed Björk and Argentine Néstor Girolami at Polestar Cyan Racing for what will be his second full WTCC season following his debut midway through 2015.

“I followed Polestar Cyan Racing’s progress closely from a competing team in 2016 and I am very glad to join them now” said Catsburg. “Their results from last year were impressive and I hope that I, together with Thed and Néstor, can put on a strong performance in order to deliver on our tough goals for the 2017 season.”