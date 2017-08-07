Logo
F1 news

F1 - Carey wants title showdown in Abu Dhabi

"There is no mould from which a hero is cast"


7 August 2017 - 11h10, by GMM 

Chase Carey says he does not have a personal favourite for the 2017 title.

While Lewis Hamilton is the superstar and Sebastian Vettel does not even have social media accounts, F1’s new CEO told Auto Bild he is more than happy the duo are fighting it out for championship spoils.

"There is no mould from which a hero is cast," said the American.

"We need different personalities and Vettel is one of the great protagonists of our sport, even if he is different from Lewis."

So when pressed upon who he is really cheering for, Carey smiled: "You mean the German driver with the Italian car or the Briton in the German car?

"I’m always asked and I always say I just want a good race."

Indeed, Bernie Ecclestone’s successor said he is happy the races have been more exciting in the first half of 2017, adding: "My wish is that the championship remains open until Abu Dhabi."



