Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Carey wants new F1 deal with Barcelona

"Forever? You could almost say that"


3 May 2018 - 15h35, by GMM 

Chase Carey says he would commit F1 to the Barcelona circuit "almost forever".

But that doesn’t mean a new contract will be agreed between the organisers of the current Spanish grand prix and F1 owner Liberty Media.

"It’s not the only circuit in Spain," F1 chief executive Carey told Spanish reporters in Barcelona.

"Very soon we will begin to see if we can find a path that benefits us both.

"Our goal is to reach a new agreement with Barcelona," the American added, referring to the existing deal that expires in 2019. "We want to be in Barcelona in the long term.

"Forever? You could almost say that."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1