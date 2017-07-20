Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Carey wants more German teams in F1

"Our goal is that companies like that want to run teams in F1"


20 July 2017 - 12h04, by GMM 

F1 CEO Chase Carey says he wants more German carmakers to join the category.

Not just that, the American - who now runs the sport in ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s wake - told Germany’s Sport Bild he will fight to keep a German grand prix on the calendar.

Absent in 2017, Hockenheim returns to the schedule for 2018 and Carey said: "We have a German champion, a German car as champion, a German fighting for the title this year and we would like to have more German teams.

"The German grand prix has a great history and we want to fight for it to continue," he added.

Asked if by ’more German teams’ he is referring to BMW, Porsche or Audi, Carey admitted: "Of course.

"Our goal is that companies like that want to run teams in formula one, and it’s why we are adjusting the technical and economic conditions."

Carey also announced that Liberty Media will name a conference room at F1’s new London headquarters after legend Michael Schumacher.

"Michael is a cult figure of the sport," said the American.

"He defines the ultimate in a F1 racing driver, so we will pay tribute by naming one of the conference rooms after him."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1