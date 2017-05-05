New F1 boss Chase Carey says he aims to keep Barcelona on the calendar for the "long term".

The Circuit de Catalunya is the sport’s most used track for testing, and the long-time host of the annual Spanish grand prix.

"We have a contract to continue with Barcelona and we hope it will also continue to be the case in the future," Carey, who took over from ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, told the Spanish media.

"Our intention is that the contract will be in the long term, and we’ll put our efforts into making it the case," he added in Barcelona.

Carey said Barcelona is a "beautiful and magical city".

"We choose to be here in this part of Europe, because this continent is very important to the sport," he added.

American Carey also said he is happy with how the 2017 season is going, characterised by the new, faster cars.

"We have plans to make formula one ever more interesting and attractive to the fans," he said.

"So far we’ve had three different winners in four races and that’s making this championship very interesting."