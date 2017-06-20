Logo
F1 - Carey ’proud’ to revive European F1 races

"It’s nice to have France and Germany back on the calendar"


20 June 2017 - 12h35, by GMM 

F1 chiefs say they are proud to be bringing two traditional European races back to the sport’s calendar.

After a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Geneva, the FIA announced that despite their current absence, France and Germany are back for an unprecedented 21-race race schedule for 2018.

"We are proud to be able to confirm that the German and French grands prix will be held in 2018," confirmed F1 CEO Chase Carey, according to Bild newspaper.

FIA president Jean Todt added: "It’s nice to have France and Germany back on the calendar, as both have a long and rich tradition in racing."

It is a particularly early release for the provisional 2018 calendar, and the first under the watch of ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s successor, American Chase Carey.

He told Auto Motor und Sport: "We wanted to finish next year’s calendar early so that everyone involved has more time to prepare.

"Thanks to our close cooperation with the FIA, we have succeeded," Carey added.

However, there are fears pushing beyond this year’s 20 races actually puts too much strain on those who work in formula one.

For instance, the bustling 2018 calendar means three races will be held on subsequent weekends for an arduous ’triple header’.

"I personally feel it is too much," said the now retired Jenson Button.

But it is actually possible the calendar could drop to just 19 races next year, as both China and Singapore’s dates have been marked with asterisks.



