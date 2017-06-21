Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Carey plays down 2018 ’triple header’

"It would have been difficult for promoters"


21 June 2017 - 09h31, by GMM 

Chase Carey has played down the ’triple header’ that will take place in F1 next year.

On the bustling 21-race calendar for 2018, three events - France, Austria and Britain - will be held on subsequent weekends.

Carey, who has replaced Bernie Ecclestone as F1 CEO, said the back-to-back races are to avoid a clash with the World Cup final.

"It would have been difficult for promoters to have to compete with the final of a World Cup," he said.

"It’s important to notice that all of the races of the three are in Europe. I think the calendar is well thought out," added Carey.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1