F1 supremo Chase Carey says he is undecided about expanding the calendar to as many as 25 races.

Currently, the annual schedule is at 20 grands prix, and set to expand to a bursting-at-the-scenes 21 for 2018.

But when Liberty Media took over and Bernie Ecclestone was ousted, there were suggestions a calendar featuring 25 races was on the cards for the near future.

Carey would not confirm that as he met with Spanish journalists this week.

"During the last months we have met with organisers and potentially interested cities, but it is too early to advance our plans in this regard," he said.

"It is important to expand but, for the moment, we want to concentrate on boosting the races we have right now and having a grid established with ten ever-stronger teams," Carey added.