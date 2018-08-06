Logo
F1 - Carey hopes Mick Schumacher enters F1

"Michael Schumacher still plays a unique role in formula one"


6 August 2018 - 11h51, by GMM 

F1 boss Chase Carey says he hopes Michael Schumacher’s son makes it to formula one.

Mick Schumacher, 19, is in his second season of European F3. He is currently placed eighth overall, having won the most recent race at Spa.

Asked if it would be good if Schumacher makes it all the way to F1, Carey told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "It would be a great story, of course.

"Michael Schumacher still plays a unique role in formula one as a world champion, as he is and will remain an icon of our sport.

"But regardless of that, we want to try to make it easier for good young drivers to make the transition to formula one. And Mick in formula one would be special, of course.

"It would touch the hearts of many fans in a very unique way," Carey added.


