F1 - Carey hits back after Formula E comments

’I’m glad he has a crystal ball’


9 February 2018 - 11h33, by GMM 

Chase Carey has hit back at his Formula E counterpart, insisting that F1 will remain the pinnacle of motor sport.

Formula E chief Alejandro Agag said recently he thinks the all-electric series will take over from formula one within a decade or two.

"I’m glad he has a crystal ball," F1 chief executive Chase Carey laughed to media outlets including Germany’s Sport Bild.

"Formula E is not our competitor. It represents something that matters to all of us - the environment - but I see it as more of a street party than a sports event," he added.

"People who’ve been there say they had fun because there was music and good food, but formula one is watched worldwide and we now have the opportunity to take it to a new level.

"And I believe other series can help us, because they create interest. But the top series is and remains formula one," Carey said.



