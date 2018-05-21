Chase Carey is eyeing the German capital as a potential replacement for Hockenheim.

F1 will race at Hockenheim in July, but circuit boss Georg Seiler is yet to agree a 2019 deal with Liberty Media.

"We want to keep traditional races on the calendar," F1 chief executive Carey told Bild when asked about the German GP.

"With its great automotive industry and tradition, Germany is important to us.

"We are open to a road race through Berlin," Carey revealed. "If the Berliners want that, we can talk to them."

Berlin already hosts a round of the Formula E series.

Carey said: "Formula one is about heroes, drama, emotions. Formula E is more of a street party."