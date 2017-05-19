Chase Carey is expecting "turbulent" times ahead as negotiations with teams look set to kick off.

As Liberty Media takes over and the Bernie Ecclestone era is put in the past, attention is already turning to the end of the current ’Concorde’ agreements with teams.

But as those post-2020 talks begin, new chief executive Carey’s ’honeymoon period’ may suddenly end.

"I’m not sure my ’honeymoon period’ as you put it lasted more than 24 hours," American Carey told the latest edition of France’s Auto Hebdo.

"The discussions will not be easy, and that’s why we first must agree on our global vision of the sport. If we all work on the same project, the dialogue will be facilitated.

"But life is not a long, quiet river — I expect turbulence," Carey said.