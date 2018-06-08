Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Candidates line up to replace Hartley

"I’ve never been as well as now"


8 June 2018 - 10h36, by GMM 

The candidates may be piling up, but Brendon Hartley is for now sidestepping rumours he is set to be replaced at Toro Rosso.

In recent days, McLaren junior Lando Norris was linked with the Red Bull-owned team, as New Zealander Hartley struggles.

But another candidate could be Daniil Kvyat, who after his departure from Toro Rosso has suddenly turned up in the Montreal paddock.

"I’ve never been as well as now," the Russian is quoted as saying.

But sources indicate that Kvyat is merely in Canada as Ferrari’s reserve driver, while Antonio Giovinazzi prepares for Le Mans.

Yet another candidate is Robert Kubica.

"I have some insider information, let’s say it like that," Russian rally driver Aleksey Lukyanuk told SportFM.

"The manager of our team, who helps us with sponsors, used to work with Kubica. He says Robert is sparing no preparation for formula one."

But for now, Hartley says he is unfazed.

"This is the second weekend I’ve been asked about rumours," he said in Canada. "They’re not worth commenting on. You always have them in formula one.

"I have a contract and I know the terms and I know what my speed and my abilities are. In Monaco I was not lucky in qualifying, but overall I had a good weekend.

"I haven’t talked to Franz Tost but honestly I’m totally focused on the weekend and don’t see the point of discussing what you want to discuss," Hartley added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC