F1 - Canamasas eyes F1 test role for 2017

"I am in talks with three teams"


20 March 2017 - 17h30, by GMM 

Formula 2 driver Sergio Canamasas is looking for a role in the F1 paddock for 2017.

It appears likely the long-time GP2 driver, who is 28, will stay in the category this year as it transitions to become ’Formula 2’.

"At the moment I have done the tests," Canamasas told Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo newspaper, "but this is not the only project of mine for this year.

"In formula one I am in talks with three teams and we will have to wait and see if anything comes of it. My intention is to enter the programme of a team," he added.



