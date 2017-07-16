Logo
F1 news

F1 - Canada GP boss not weighing into Silverstone dispute

"I can understand their concerns"


16 July 2017 - 12h55, by GMM 

Canadian grand prix promoter Francois Dumontier says he does not want to weigh in on the dispute between F1 owner Liberty Media and Silverstone.

Making a visit to the scene of the British grand prix, Dumontier would only say to Le Journal de Montreal: "I can understand their concerns."

Liberty and Silverstone are locked in a dispute after the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers’ Club timed the triggering of a contract exit clause with this weekend’s race.

In a statement, Liberty had hit out at Silverstone’s "posturing", with the BRDC angling for a reduced race fee.

"I know we are not treating them unfairly," F1 CEO Chase Carey said at Silverstone. "We are treating them consistently with others.

"Our preference is for Silverstone but the British grand prix certainly does not have to be here. We have had expressions of interest from other places in the UK, but I’m not trying to play one against the other," he added.

But Dumontier, who organises Montreal’s popular Canadian GP, did not want to weigh in on the dispute and had only positive words to utter about Liberty.

He said the London street demonstration event earlier this week was an "excellent" initiative.

"There is certainly a wind of change blowing in F1," said Dumontier.

"They want each grand prix to be like a Super Bowl, and I am in favour of these initiatives even though Montreal is already a reference for festivities during the week of a grand prix."



