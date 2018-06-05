The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading out to Canada. The vibrant city of Montreal will host the 7th round of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 season at the famous Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – a track which is characterised by long straights and interesting corner combinations. The team is going into the weekend with optimism, after strong performances from both drivers over the course of the past Grands Prix, and expect to be competitive in the C37 due to the suitability of the car’s strengths to the track’s layout.

Marcus Ericsson

"I am looking forward to going back to Montreal. The race weekend there is always a fun one. It’s a great circuit, with long straights and heavy braking make it really interesting to drive. It has some good technical parts and the famous "wall of champions", which make it challenging as well. We are going into the weekend with some strong performances over the last few races. For us, it will be interesting to see where we stand on this type of track. I think that we should have some good opportunities there to mix it up in the midfield, and I look forward to starting the weekend."

Charles Leclerc

"I am really looking forward to going to Canada. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is a track that I have never been to before. I have driven on it in a simulator, which I enjoyed very much, so it will be great to experience it in real life for the first time. We have seen our potential over the last few race weekends, and the layout of this track should allow us to be quite competitive. It will be an interesting weekend."

Track facts

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the island of Notre-Dame consists of a combination of streets and racing track. Long straights, five turn sections with chicanes and a hairpin characterise this track. The main focus for set-up is speed, traction and braking stability, which is indispensable as no other Formula 1 track in the season challenges the brakes as much as the one in Montreal.