Vijay Mallya

"We prepare for Montreal feeling confident of another strong showing. I remember our performance there last year and I think we will be competitive again. Esteban is on a high after his excellent drive in Monaco and we’re starting to score some good points. I’m pleased with the car developments we have made recently. We got both cars into Q3 which shows the progress we have made bringing more pace to the car. Montreal has traditionally played to our strengths so there’s plenty to be optimistic about as we head to Canada."

Nicholas Latifi to make FP1 debut in Canada

"I have no doubt that driving in the FP1 at my home Grand Prix will be one of the biggest highlights of my year! As much as I will be looking to enjoy the opportunity I know I am there to do a job for the team. I’m hoping to give them as much valuable feedback as possible to help push along the program going into FP2."

Sergio Perez

"I was disappointed not to get the result I think we deserved in Monaco. The car was quick, but the luck wasn’t on my side. We are becoming more competitive with each race weekend and I want to get back in the car to forget Monaco.

"I enjoy visiting Canada and I have some very good memories from Montreal. I finished on the podium there in 2012 in one of the most exciting races of my career, and I’ve had some other strong performances there, including last year.

"Montreal is a cool city with a fantastic atmosphere and I always see a lot of Mexican fans in the stands, which is always special for me. I am really looking forward to being there because it’s one of those really fun events with lots of fans having a big party in the city.

"The track itself is not easy. There are a few corners that can easily catch you out and it’s difficult to get a clean lap. My favourite part is the final chicane: you arrive there from a very long straight and you have to jump on the brakes and be really precise. It’s easy to make a mistake and the Wall of Champions is there with no run off. A mistake can cost you the whole lap, or the whole race even, because there is no margin for error."

Esteban Ocon

"I am feeling very happy after Monaco. It’s great to finally get a good result after a few difficult races and I feel my season has only truly started now. We have taken some good steps forward since the start of the season and I am looking forward to more races like the one we had in Monaco.

"The Montreal circuit is definitely one of my favourite tracks and it’s a fantastic event. The atmosphere in the city is great: the whole of Montreal becomes a giant motorsport festival. You feel the energy and excitement everywhere in the city.

"I always say I like chicanes and that’s almost all you have in Montreal. It’s a challenging and very technical track and I really enjoy driving on it. My favourite corner is the final chicane, with the Wall of Champions so close to you. It’s a very tricky corner and it’s very easy to get it wrong.

"Last year we had a really good weekend in Montreal, fighting with the Ferraris and coming away with a good result. We seem to do well on tracks like this so hopefully we can continue to score points and keep our momentum going."