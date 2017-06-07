Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Canada 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


7 June 2017 - 08h30, by Olivier Ferret 

After two European races in Barcelona and Monaco, the Sauber Formula 1 Team is taking a longer journey to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seventh round of the FIA Formula One World Championship 2017 is taking place from the 9th to the 11th of June at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the Notre-Dame Island. Pascal Wehrlein underwent a medical examination after his accident in Monaco last week, and has been given the "all-clear" for Montreal. The two Sauber C36-Ferrari will enter the competition with a new rear wing.

Marcus Ericsson

"I always look forward to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, because I particularly like the track and the atmosphere around the circuit there. The city, the fans, the track and the event are just spectacular. It is a demanding track, especially because of its chicanes. The characteristic turns make it similar to Monaco. The combination of slow turns and long straights make it essential to bring the tyres to ideal temperature to get the right amount of grip. Of course top speed also plays a defining role."

Pascal Wehrlein

"I am looking forward to the Canadian Grand Prix very much. In Montreal there will be many events this weekend to celebrate the Grand Prix. The track suits me well. It is a mixture of a street track and a racing track – a traditional race with a long history. Next to the engine power, a high braking stability, traction and good change of direction are the most important factors. The long straights offer good overtaking opportunities. Depending on the weather, the car’s aerodynamic configuration will also play an important role."

Track facts

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the island of Notre-Dame consists of a combination of street track and racing track. Long straights, five turn sections with chicanes and a hairpin characterise this track. The main focus for the set-up is speed, traction and braking stability, which is indispensable as no other Formula 1 track in the season challenges the brakes as much as the one in Montreal.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1