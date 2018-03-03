QEV Technologies, under the license of Campos Racing, will bet again for the maximum expression of the touring car competition. It will be present in the first season of the new WTCR, the result of the union between the WTCC (World Touring Car Championship) and the TCR International Series, which have signed an agreement for two years of collaboration. Thanks to the support of Oscaro as sponsor of the team and the support of Cupra, the participation of Campos Racing in this championship has been possible.

Campos Racing continues being present in a championship that knows since its beginnings in 2009, where it became the first winning team in the independent category. It has been 11 seasons of accumulated experience and more than 20 victories thanks to great drivers that have proven their worth in the championship, such as Gabriele Tarquini, Tiago Monteiro, Jordi Gené, Hugo Valente and Esteban Guerrieri, who last season gave us two victories and a podium.

The 2018 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) takes over the World Touring Car Championship and adopts the technical regulations of the former TCR International Series championship. The first edition of this championship, promoted by Eurosport Events and approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), will begin in April at Marrakesh Circuit (Morocco) and will end in November at the Guía Circuit (Macau).

For this new challenge the team will trust in CUPRA TCR car, the new jewel of the newly created brand CUPRA by SEAT. Taking up the baton of the all-conquering SEAT León CupRacer, the activities of CUPRA Racing (formerly SEAT Sport) are integrated into the new brand with the aim of creating a new vision towards Motorsport and racing. More on Cupraofficial.com

For this new adventure, it will have the presence of two experienced touring car drivers. Past returns, recovering pilots who have been part of our career, John Filippi and Pepe Oriola, to face this new adventure that welcomes them with great enthusiasm.

The Frenchman John Filippi (1995) competed three consecutive years with Campos Racing for WTCC, in 2014 with SEAT Leon and in 2015 and 2016 with Chevrolet RML CruzeTC1. And the Catalan Pepe Oriola (1994), became in 2011 the youngest driver participating in the WTCC.