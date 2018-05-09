Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Calderon could get Friday session in 2018

"My goal is to do very well in GP3"


9 May 2018 - 11h41, by GMM 

Tatiana Calderon is not ruling out her chances of securing some Friday practice outings for Sauber.

When the female Colombian driver was appointed as the Swiss team’s 2018 test driver, boss Frederic Vasseur said the 25-year-old will not get Friday outings.

But the GP3 driver says her goal is to race in formula one.

"There are other categories of course, but the first thing is for me to try to be in formula one and I think I can," she told Spain’s AS newspaper.

Asked what her actual F1 duties will be this season, Calderon answered: "I will go to several races with them, participate in technical meetings and do simulator work, and I’m preparing for them to put me in the car."

She is not sure when that will be or if it will involve actual Friday practice sessions.

"I’m not here as a reserve driver yet, but last year I was a development driver and this year they want to continue to give me the opportunity and it’s in the hand of the team to announce when I’m going to do it.

"My goal is to do very well in GP3 to give them more reasons," Calderon added.

"It’s true that in two or three years, if all goes well, I could be in F1."

She said being a woman is not a hurdle she gives too much thought to.

"We have 30 per cent less muscle mass and it’s more difficult, but right now because of the physical preparation I am doing, I don’t notice it.

"I do many hours of training, for example in the ’torture machine’ which works my neck. In a year I’ve made it 9 centimetres wider," Calderon said.

"Many times I’ve been told I can’t do it because I’m a woman, but that just motivates me more."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1