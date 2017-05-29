Logo
F1 - CEO says Pirelli not buying into F1

"We are part of formula one but it is not a financial investment"


29 May 2017 - 11h53, by GMM 

Pirelli has played down suggestions the F1 tyre supplier might actually buy into the sport.

Liberty Media has invited the teams to become shareholders in the post Bernie-Ecclestone era.

So when asked if Pirelli will get the same offer, the company’s CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told the Italian press in Monaco: "Nobody gave us anything and we did not ask.

"We are part of formula one but it is not a financial investment. Our involvement remains on the technological and marketing side.

"So we see no need to enter with capital," he added.

"But we are committed to formula one, which is the most attractive motor sport in the world."

Asked if Pirelli would welcome a ’tyre war’, Tronchetti Provera answered: "We are ready to compete, because when we race against others, we usually win."

But Tronchetti Provera thinks Pirelli has delivered what F1 needed as the sport transitioned to the 2017 regulations featuring faster cars.

"If the drivers are happy, it is a sign that we have done a good job," he said.

"But we do not stop. In 2018 we want to give even more fun and entertainment."

The Italian said Pirelli is prepared to work closely with F1’s new owners Liberty Media.

"Of course," said Tronchetti Provera. "We think we can bring it to higher levels, although I always keep a special relationship with Bernie (Ecclestone) because he is a friend."



