Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - Button not ruling out F1 return

"I have a contract with the team to race next year so..."


16 May 2017 - 10h29, by GMM 

Jenson Button is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one.

Last year, despite the F1 veteran inking a new two-year contract with McLaren, the Briton said the 2016 Abu Dhabi race would be his last in F1.

But he is making a one-off return in Monaco next weekend to replace Fernando Alonso, who is doing the Indy 500.

And now, the 37-year-old said he might come back full time in 2018.

"I can’t rule it out," Button is quoted by the Sun.

"I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out," he added. Alonso’s contract runs out at the end of the year.

Button, however, said he would not actively push to do more races this year, as he went into 2017 planning to have "a break".

"I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious," he revealed.

"That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."

As for his chances in Monaco, Button was criticised recently for not doing the Bahrain test to prepare, and now admits: "I don’t know what is going to happen.

"I don’t know if I am going to jump in the car that it feels so different that I won’t be competitive."



F1
