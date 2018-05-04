Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Busy Alonso sitting out post Spain GP test

"We discussed the test calendar in February"


4 May 2018 - 10h03, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso will skip the forthcoming post-Spanish grand prix test.

As he splits his time in 2018 between F1 and preparation for Le Mans, the Spaniard is this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the 6 hour sports car endurance race with Toyota.

And McLaren has just announced that Stoffel Vandoorne, Lando Norris and Oliver Turvey will drive in Barcelona for the F1 test following the Spanish grand prix.

Alonso told AS newspaper: "We discussed the test calendar in February, and they asked me if I wanted to do the one after the grand prix in Barcelona.

"I said no, and that means more rest, yes, but even if I wasn’t doing the WEC, I probably would be at home anyway," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1