Fernando Alonso will skip the forthcoming post-Spanish grand prix test.

As he splits his time in 2018 between F1 and preparation for Le Mans, the Spaniard is this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the 6 hour sports car endurance race with Toyota.

And McLaren has just announced that Stoffel Vandoorne, Lando Norris and Oliver Turvey will drive in Barcelona for the F1 test following the Spanish grand prix.

Alonso told AS newspaper: "We discussed the test calendar in February, and they asked me if I wanted to do the one after the grand prix in Barcelona.

"I said no, and that means more rest, yes, but even if I wasn’t doing the WEC, I probably would be at home anyway," he added.