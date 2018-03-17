In 2017, the classic asphalt event on the ’Île de Beauté’ attracted the largest entry in the calendar, and this year’s edition features drivers in each of the WRC categories including WRC, WRC 2 and Junior WRC.

Eleven drivers will contest the headline World Rally Car class, with 12 in WRC 2 and 14 in Junior WRC.

There are a handful of line-up changes among the four WRC manufacturer squads. After a successful outing at January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, Asphalt rally specialist Bryan Bouffier rejoins the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, alongside team-mates Elfyn Evans and Sébastien Ogier.

Dani Sordo takes the wheel of the Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT’s third i20 WRC, while Craig Breen again stands aside at Citroën to give Sébastien Loeb his second outing in a C3.

A quality field in WRC 2 also features Stephane Lefebvre and Yoann Bonato who will give Citroën’s C3 R5 its WRC debut.

The entry list features 25 different nationalities. Unsurprisingly France supplies the highest number of crews, 54, with 25 of these from the host island.